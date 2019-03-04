Unbeaten heavyweight Daniel Dubois is completely unfazed by the prediction of Razvan Cojanu that Friday night’s encounter at the Royal Albert Hall will not end well for him and invited his opponent to back up his words in the ring.

“It is a good fight for me and I am looking forward to it, I am looking forward to being back in there and seeing if he can do what he says he is going to,” responded Dubois ahead of the ESPN+ clash. “We will see if he can back up his words and we will see if he is a man of his word.

“I am just looking forward to the fight really,” he added, before addressing a further claim from Cojanu, suggesting that he will be the biggest and strongest Dubois has come up against.

“I am sure it won’t come down to that, it will be about who is the better man on the night. Size really shouldn’t count much, but the bigger they come, the harder they fall, as they say.

“I will just get in there and really show what I can do, which is putting it on him and breaking him down.”

The California-based Cojanu frustrated Nathan Gorman in Manchester back in December and proved an awkward customer. Dubois accepts the onus is on him to unlock the defences and make a fight of it if he wishes to post a statement performance that will make people sit up and take notice.

“Yes I have got to find his jaw and take him out. I will definitely enjoy it like I do every fight and whatever challenge he brings I will embrace it.

"Making a statement is something I am working towards and I am at the point of my career where a big win is important. Every fight is like a world title for me at the moment, where I have to be at my best and put on a big performance."