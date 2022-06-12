Dubois domina, noquea a Bryan por el título de la AMB El contendiente #1 Daniel Dubois (18-1, 17 KOs) noqueó y destronó al campeón de peso pesado de la AMB Trevor Bryan (22-1, 15 KOs) el sábado por la noche en el Casino Miami Jai-Alai. Dubois llevó la pelea de manera agresiva directamente a Bryan desde la campana inicial. Aparte de algunos golpes, Bryan parecía estar casi en modo de supervivencia. Dubois finalmente conectó con un gancho de izquierda que derribó a Bryan de cara en la cuarta ronda para terminarlo. El tiempo era 1:58. Dubois se convierte en el nuevo campeón de peso pesado de la AMB (versión regular). Dubois: yo estaba allí en una misión de demolición Resultados del Undercard de Munguia-Kelly Like this: Like Loading...

