May 9, 2023
Boxing News

Don King Press Conference

King Broner Cunningham

Hall of Fame promoter Don King introduced his latest signee, former four-division world champion Adrien “The Problem” Broner and his trainer Kevin Cunningham. King and Broner discussed Broner’s return to the ring on June 9th at Casino Miami Jai-Alai. AB will take on Bill Hutchinson.

Lopez: I will knock Michael Conlan out!

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • I don’t think this is a good career move for AB, it seems most promoters are staying away from Don

    Reply

    • I don’t know what kind of options Broner would have had. I can’t imagine promoters were constantly calling him. He could have stayed with BLK, went back to not fighting at PBC or did this.

      Reply

  • Would have been a great signing 15yrs ago, way before his career turned to shit

    Reply

  • Geeez anyone in the top 10 would destroy Broner easily! Hasn’t fought in almost a year and he will be 34 in July. Talk about waste of life.

    Reply
    • >