Hall of Fame promoter Don King introduced his latest signee, former four-division world champion Adrien “The Problem” Broner and his trainer Kevin Cunningham. King and Broner discussed Broner’s return to the ring on June 9th at Casino Miami Jai-Alai. AB will take on Bill Hutchinson.
I don’t think this is a good career move for AB, it seems most promoters are staying away from Don
Most promoters are staying away from AB so..
excellent point!…haha!
I don’t know what kind of options Broner would have had. I can’t imagine promoters were constantly calling him. He could have stayed with BLK, went back to not fighting at PBC or did this.
Would have been a great signing 15yrs ago, way before his career turned to shit
Geeez anyone in the top 10 would destroy Broner easily! Hasn’t fought in almost a year and he will be 34 in July. Talk about waste of life.