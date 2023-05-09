Don King Press Conference Hall of Fame promoter Don King introduced his latest signee, former four-division world champion Adrien “The Problem” Broner and his trainer Kevin Cunningham. King and Broner discussed Broner’s return to the ring on June 9th at Casino Miami Jai-Alai. AB will take on Bill Hutchinson. Lopez: I will knock Michael Conlan out! Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

