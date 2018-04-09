Dlamini wins war at Emperors Palace

By Ron Jackson

Lerato Dlamini (11-1, 6 KOs) won the vacant WBC International featherweight title on a split decision in a toe-to-toe war with former South African featherweight champion Sydney Maluleka (17-9, 9 KOs) at Emperors Palace near Kempton Park on Sunday afternoon.



Judges Siya Vabaza Booi and Neville Hotz scored it 115-113 and 114-113 for Dlamini and judge Francis Manning had it 114-113 for Maluleka.

In round nine Maluleka (56.84 kg) had a point deducted for holding by referee Ishmael Khoali, so a draw would have been a fairer result in a fight that nobody deserved to lose.

In the early rounds, Dlamini (57.05 kg) battled with the reach and height of Maluleka and possibly lost the first three rounds to his rangy opponent. However, in the closing rounds, he began to close the gap and scored from the inside to shade the rounds.

The former stablemates at Colin Nathan’s Hotbox gym in Glenhazel, Johannesburg, provided an afternoon of exciting boxing for the enthusiastic crowd and this calls for a rematch.

In the main supporting bout at junior-welterweight the southpaw Sibusiso Zingange (62.05 kg) came in at three days’ notice to fight to a plucky eight round draw against Anthony Moloisane (60,75 kg). In an untidy fight, Moloisane appeared a bit unlucky not to receive the decision.

The tournament was presented by Golden Gloves Promotions.

OTHER RESULTS

Light-heavyweight: Michael Markram beat Karabo Mokupi, pts 4; Cruiserweight: Julien Cooke beat Antonellie Maree, tko 3; Cruiserweight: Leron Myles beat Moses Bila, tko1; Middleweight: Wynand Mulder beat Marcel Botha, tko 1.