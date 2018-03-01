March 1, 2018

Dirrell ready for rematch with Uzcategui

“What happened last fight is in the past,” says IBF interim super middleweight champion Andre Dirrell on Saturday’s Showtime-televised rematch with Jose Uzcategui.

Photo: Ed Diller/DiBella Entertainment

“I’m ready to move forward with Virgil Hunter and get this win on Saturday night. Virgil is a tough coach who gives you exactly what you need in the gym. Efficiency has been our thing throughout camp. If I execute on fight night, I’ll walk out of there with the victory I’ve been working for.”

In regard to Uzcategui, Dirrell stated “He’s a tough fighter but at the end of the day he’s there for me. It’s all about my execution so I just need to be as sharp as possible on Saturday. I was a B- last fight at best. I was really closer to a C+. I was starting to come on later in the fight. I’ve watched the fight a million times and I know what I need to do to improve on the performance.”

Uzcategui: Nothing will save Dirrell this time
Iribe chases dream on Telemundo Friday
All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.