Iribe chases dream on Telemundo Friday

The 2018 spring season continues for “Boxeo Telemundo Ford” this Friday. The main event features 3-time world title challenger Jesus “Azul” Iribe (20-10-5, 10KOs) taking on fellow countryman and former world title challenger David “Severo” Carmona (20-5-5, 8 KOs).



The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds with the WBC Latino bantamweight title at stake. The fight will take place at the Auditorio Blackberry in Mexico City, Mexico. Tuto Zabala Jr.’s All Star Boxing Inc. and Producciones Deportivas will present the card.

Iribe is a veteran of nearly 16 years as a professional boxer. He knows that this could very well be his last chance to make a serious run at another world title.

He is once again fighting as a visitor but he has been down that road many times. Iribe respects Carmona but at the same time he knows he must get by him to move on to bigger things. He plans on leaving no doubt when the final bell rings that he isn’t finished.

You have shared the ring with some of the biggest names in your world title fights. Is there one fighter that stands out more than the other?

They all were special in their own way and in their primes when I fought them. Edgar Sosa was very technical and did not waste many punches. Brian Viloria was strong and had very quick hands. Ivan Calderon was very elusive with a high level of technical abilities. He was without a doubt a smaller version of the late Hector “Macho” Camacho when he was in his prime.

What is your style of fighting?

My style for sure is more of a technical fighting style.

You have fought on many big stages in your career but this is actually your first Telemundo main event correct?

That is correct. This is an excellent opportunity for me. Not only are my countryman going to see me fight but people all over Latin America and the United States as well.

What level would you say your hunger is to get another opportunity to win a world title?

It is at a very high level. I still have that dream that most boxers do of becoming a world champion

What have you seen in watching Carmona where you can have success against him? What kind of fight should fans expect Friday?

I have not seen much of Carmona to be honest. I just know that he is a solid fighter. My thought is given the high stakes of this fight for both of our careers we’re both going to be at our best on Friday night and give the fans a real good fight.

* * *

Doors open at 7:30 PM, first bell at 8:00 PM. Auditorio Blackberry, Calle Tlaxcala 160, Cuauhtemoc, Hipódromo Condesa, Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico. Tickets are already on sale @ www.ticketmaster.com.mx. The show is presented by Tuto Zabala’s Jr., All Star Boxing, Inc in association with Producciones Deportivas.