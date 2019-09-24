WBC super middleweight world champion Anthony “The Dog” Dirrell (33-1-1, 24 KOs) says he’ll prove the naysayers wrong when he defends against former champion and 10:1 favorite David “El Bandera Roja” Benavidez (21-0, 18 KOs) on PPV Saturday on the Spence-Porter card at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.



“This is going to be a good fight. David Benavidez is a warrior and I don’t take anything away from him. But I know that I have all the tools to beat him. He’s never fought someone like me. Everyone he knocked out, he was supposed to knock out.

“I have everything I need in my arsenal. I’m versatile. I can switch it up if I need to. If I need to sit in the pocket, I can. If I need to box, I can. I just don’t think Benavidez is what everyone makes him out to be.

“I’m going for the knockout. I go for the knockout in every fight. If it doesn’t happen, I can still go 12 rounds and come out victorious.

“This win would build my legacy. Some people expect me to lose, and I’m happy about that. This just takes my career to another level.