By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

WBA #11 light-heavyweight Regain Dessaix (16-1, 11 KOs) will clash with WBC #7,WBO #10 Blake Caparello (28-3-1, 12 KOs) on Friday at the Melbourne Pavillion, Flemington, Victoria, Australia. Dessaix said. “Caparello has only had three losses in his career against world class fighters in Sergey Kovalev, Isaac Chilemba and Andre Dirrell. That is nothing to be ashamed of.

“I believe I am a top-level fighter, and I’ve been the underdog many times before including my last fight. This is nothing new to me. It’s about me going in there and proving that I am a top-level light heavyweight which I believe I am.

“If you want to be the best you have to beat the best. There is no point in cutting corners in this game and I don’t intend on doing that. Blake has been a world champion but it’s time for me to show that there is a new kid on the block on the world light heavyweight scene.”

Dessaix is coming off a second round stoppage in November of Steve Lovett. Caparello is coming off a three round stoppage of Lance Bryant in August 2018.

Promoter: Sam Labruna

Televised. Australia epicentre.tv