Undefeated prospect Yomar “The Magic” Alamo of Aguas Buenas, Puerto Rico arrived in Kissimmee, Florida for his upcoming fight this Friday at the Osceola Heritage Park where he will face Manuel “La Tormenta” Mendez for the vacant WBO NABO jr. welterweight title.



Alamo arrived with his trainers, former world champion Ivan “Iron Boy” Calderon, Alfonso “Ury” Ramos, his father Armando Alamo. They were greeted at the Airport by former world champion and now President of the Puerto Rico Boxing Commission Victor “Luvi” Callejas.

The Alamo-Mendez bout will be televised at 11:35 PM by the Telemundo Network. Tickets are on sale at www.ticketmaster.com