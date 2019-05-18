An IBF eliminator between unbeaten light heavyweights Adam Deines (17-0, 8 KOs) and Fanlong Meng (14-0, 9 KOs) has been set for June 1 at the Wynn Palace Hotel in Macau, China. Originally IBF #5 Deines was expecting to fight #6 Ugur Shalamov, but that bout was delayed again and again and the IBF finally appointed #7 Meng to get the opportunity.



Adam Deines: “If I win the fight against this strong Chinese fighter in Macau, then I am the mandatory challenger of the IBF titlist. Currently, this is Artur Beterbiev and no matter who will who wears the championship belt, they can not get past me. I look forward to Macau to earn the next world title chance for SES Boxing fight with a victory!”