WBC #6 bantamweight Nawaphon Sor Rungvisai (45-1-1, 35 KOs) scored a seventh round KO over former WBC world champion Sonny Boy Jaro (45-15-5, 32 KOs) on Saturday at Workpoint Studio, in Bangkok, Thailand. A body shot put the 37-year-old Jaro on the deck to end it as Nawaphon retained his WBC Asia bantamweight title.