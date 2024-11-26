El PPV para la revancha por el título de peso pesado del 21 de diciembre entre Oleksandr Usyk y Tyson Fury ya está a la venta en DAZN. El precio del PPV se ha fijado en $39,99. La revancha se llevará a cabo en Riad, Arabia Saudita, bajo el estandarte de la Temporada de Riad. Usyk es favorito -175 para derrotar a Fury nuevamente.
