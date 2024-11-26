November 25, 2024
Boxing News

DAZN anuncia el precio del PPV de la revancha Usyk-Fury

El PPV para la revancha por el título de peso pesado del 21 de diciembre entre Oleksandr Usyk y Tyson Fury ya está a la venta en DAZN. El precio del PPV se ha fijado en $39,99. La revancha se llevará a cabo en Riad, Arabia Saudita, bajo el estandarte de la Temporada de Riad. Usyk es favorito -175 para derrotar a Fury nuevamente.

Round 12 con Mauricio Sulaimán: El WBC ayuda a que el boxeo sea más seguro
Kingry realizará una exhibición con Rukiya Anpo en Japón

