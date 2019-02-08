WBA super featherweight world champion Gervonta Davis and former world champion Hugo Ruiz went face-to-face Thursday at the final press conference before they go toe-to-toe this Saturday night in the main event of Showtime Championship Boxing from Dignity Health Sports Park, formerly StubHub Center, in Carson, Calif. Davis was joined on-stage by his promoter Floyd Mayweather.



Gervonta Davis: “Hugo Ruiz is a great opponent. He’s going to come to fight on Saturday night. He’s been telling the media he’s going to knock me out, so I hope we get an action packed fight for the fans. I’m glad Ruiz is coming for the knockout. We owe it to the fans and I’m praying that he comes ready to give them a great show.”

Hugo Ruiz: “At 130-pounds I feel more power than ever and I will demonstrate that on Saturday night. This is a big challenge for me. This is the opportunity that I’ve been waiting for throughout my 12-year career. I don’t plan on wasting it.”

Floyd Mayweather: “I think Hugo Ruiz is more dangerous opponent than (Davis’ original opponent) Abner Mares. Abner is a tremendous fighter, but Ruiz is very tough and he has good knockout power. This is a great matchup and the kind that people want to see. It’s all about putting on great shows and Saturday will be another blockbuster.”