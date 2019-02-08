WBC super lightweight champion Jose Ramirez has fought for many causes near and dear to his heart and to the citizens of California’s Central Valley. As he readies to defend his title against Jose “Chon” Zepeda on Sunday at Fresno’s Save Mart Center, Ramirez is using his platform to continue the fight against cancer.



Ramirez visited cancer patients and their families Thursday at the Community Cancer Institute, one of the nation’s premier cancer treatment facilities.

More than 10,000 fans are expected to pack the Save Mart Center to watch Ramirez, who hails from nearby Avenal. Ramirez will auction off his fight-worn purple gloves and assorted fight night attire, with all proceeds benefitting the Community Cancer Institute.

A portion of all ticket sales will be donated to the Community Cancer Institute, and Ramirez and his manager, Rick Mirigian, will also donate 1,000 tickets to Community Cancer Institute patients and their families.

When Ramirez walks to the ring, everyone in the arena will hold up a special sign that reads, “Let’s KO Cancer.”