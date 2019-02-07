In an emotional ceremony, WBO super bantamweight champion Emanuel “El Vaquero” Navarrete received his WBO belt in Mexico City. The presentation was made by WBO representative Rafael Lopez Santos.



Navarrete (26-1, 22 KOs) won the title last December 8 at Madison Square Garden in New York, beating Isaac Dogboe as a 7:1 underdog in a big surprise to the boxing world.

“Thanks to the WBO, to Zanfer, TV Azteca and the fans who always believed in me, and my family for supporting me. We will be champions for a long time and defend this belt with great pride and commitment.

“We will continue training in Tijuana, possibly even next week I will go there to correct certain things. We have a few details to get right for the next fight and yes, we will continue working on certain things.

“[a Dogboe rematch] is an option. Today everyone wants to fight me, but that is going to be up to the company. I have to be prepared and ready to fight.”

Zanfer Promotions Chief Operating Officer Guillermo Brito added, “This title is more than deserved. He is a comprehensive professional boxer and very dedicated. We will have to defend the title and go step by step. Navarrete has the talent to be unified champion.”

The first defense of “El Vaquero” (The Cowboy) will be between March and April. Zanfer is already negotiating a venue, date and opponent.

