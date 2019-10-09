Undefeated heavyweight Darmani Rock (16-0, 11 KOs) will headline October 19 in an eight-round bout against Maurenzo Smith (21-11-4, 14 KOs) in the third installment of The Met Boxing Series at The Met Philadelphia. The show is promoted by Hard Hitting Promotions and Live Nation.

Appearing in an eight-round super middleweight bout will be Derrick Webster (28-2, 14 KOs) taking on Francisco Javier Castro (28-11, 23 KOs).

In six-round bouts…

Jeremy Cuevas (11-1, 8 KOs) battles Rondale Hubbert (13-9-2, 8 KOs) in a super lightweight bout.

Gadwin Rosa (10-1, 8 KOs) fights Danny Flores (15-17-1, 8 KO) in a super featherweight contest

Christian Tapia (9-0, 8 KOs) takes on Jorge Luis Santos Guzman (7-8-1, 2 KOs) in a super featherweight fight.

In four-round bouts…

Benny Sinkain (4-0, 2 KOs) takes on Ferris Golden (1-0) in a battle of undefeated light heavyweights.

Jan Carlos Rivera (3-0, 3 KOs) will take on Ricardo Escajeda (4-16-1, 2 KOs) in a welterweight fight.

Tahmir Smalls (1-0,1 KO) appears in a welterweight bout.