October 9, 2019
Boxing News

Warrington-Takoucht Final Press Conference

Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren today held the final press conference ahead of IBF featherweight champion Josh Warrington’s defense against #4 rated Sofiane Takoucht at First Direct Arena, Leeds, England, on Saturday live on ESPN+ and BT Sport.
Josh Warrington: ” I have not looked beyond Takoucht. There is talk about unifications or going back to Elland Road, but the focus is this fight and this fight only…I want an A class performance after the cuddling contest against Galahad. Sofiane can go home a hero by beating me and I can’t let that happen. World champions can get complacent, but we are on a mission.

Sofiane Takoucht: “I feel good, I have been training hard, I am in the best condition and will show up on the night. Josh is a very good champion, but I need to make an impact in order to win. Winning will change my life and reputation in the boxing world. I believe in myself. I am ready to fight.”

