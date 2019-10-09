Billy Joe Saunders (28-0, 13 KOs) will make the first defence of his WBO Super-Middleweight World title against undefeated Argentinian Marcelo Esteban Coceres (28-0-1, 15 KOs) on the KSI vs. Logan Paul 2 show at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Saturday November 9, live on DAZN in the US and Sky Sports Box Office in the UK.

“I’m really looking forward to fighting in LA and making my professional American debut and my first fight under the Matchroom umbrella on DAZN and Sky Sports,” said Saunders. “Marcelo Esteban Coceres is a tough, world-class operator, an unbeaten fighter and I certainly feel the pressure to outperform him and look good on such a massive platform. Training is going very well, I just have to stay focused and get the job done.”