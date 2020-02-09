Dalakian vence a Pérez y retiene el título de peso mosca de la AMB en Ucrania El invicto campeón de peso mosca de la AMB Artem Dalakian (20-0, 14 KOs) venció mediante una decisión unánime de doce rounds sobre Josber Perez (17-3, 15 KOs) el sábado por la noche en el Centro de Convenciones Parkovy en Kiev, Ucrania. Haciendo su cuarta defensa del título, Dalakian estuvo al mando todo el camino. Las puntuaciones fueron 118-110, 117-111, 117-111. Brook regresa con KO y Galahad vence a Marrero en Inglaterra Concepcion y Matellon ganan títulos interinos AMB en Panamá

