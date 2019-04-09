Middleweight contender “Golden” Jack Culcay has already been in Minneapolis for a week to get acclimatized in advance of Saturday’s FS1-televised IBF eliminator against Sergiy Derevyanchenko. The winner of the fight will be the official mandatory challenger of IBF champion David Jacobs (or Canelo Alvarez).

“There are currently no German boxing champions,” says the former WBA super welterweight champion from the Berlin-based AGON-Team. “To change this as soon as possible is my big goal! I’m very pleased that the German boxing fans can be there live on MDR television.”

Culcay is trained by former two-division world champion Jurgen Brahmer.