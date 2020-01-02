January 2, 2020
Boxing News

Cruiserweight great Carlos de Leon passes

By Gabriel F. Cordero

Sad to report the sudden passing of former cruiserweight champion Carlos “Sugar” de León, who died early Wednesday morning of a suspected heart attack at his residence in Buffalo, New York. He was 60 years of age.

De Leon was a four-time WBC world champion who had 16 world tltle fights and compiled a record of 53-8-1, 33 KOs in a terrific career that spanned 21 years. He faced the likes of Evander Holyfield, Leon Spinks, Johnny Nelson, Alvaro Yaqui Lopez, Corrie Sanders, Brian Nielsen, Marvin Camel and more.

