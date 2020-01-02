By Gabriel F. Cordero

Sad to report the sudden passing of former cruiserweight champion Carlos “Sugar” de León, who died early Wednesday morning of a suspected heart attack at his residence in Buffalo, New York. He was 60 years of age.

De Leon was a four-time WBC world champion who had 16 world tltle fights and compiled a record of 53-8-1, 33 KOs in a terrific career that spanned 21 years. He faced the likes of Evander Holyfield, Leon Spinks, Johnny Nelson, Alvaro Yaqui Lopez, Corrie Sanders, Brian Nielsen, Marvin Camel and more.