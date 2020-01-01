Lightweights Ryan “Kingry” Garcia and Jorge “El Nino de Oro” Linares will headline in separate bouts on February 14 at Honda Center in Anaheim, California, streamed live on DAZN.

Garcia (19-0, 16 KOs) defends his WBC silver lightweight title in a 12-round fight against Francisco Fonseca (25-2-2, 19. KOs). Garcia demolished “Ruthless” Romero Duno in the first round in his last fight on November 2. Fonseca is moving up from super featherweight after a draw against Alex Dilmaghani for the vacant IBO title.

Former three-division world champion Linares (46-5, 28 KOs) of Barinas, Venezuela will return in a 12-round lightweight fight against TBA in the co-main event.

Other Fights:

Welterweight sensation Alexis “Lex” Rocha (15-0, 10 KOs) of Santa Ana, Calif. will defend his WBC Continental Americas Welterweight Title in a 10-round 147-pound clash.

Blair “The Flair” Cobbs (13-0, 9 KOs) of Las Vegas, Nevada will defend his NABF Welterweight Title in a 10-round bout.

Oscar “El Jaguar” Negrete (18-2-2, 7 KOs) de Tierralta, Colombia will fight Alberto “Impacto” Melian (6-1, 4 KOs) of Buenos Aires, Argentina for the vacant WBA International Bantamweight Title in a 10-round bout between two Golden Boy contenders.

Alejandro “PinPon” Reyes (2-0, 2 KOs), a native of Mexicali, Mexico who trains out of Los Angeles’ Westside Boxing Club, will return in a four-round lightweight battle.

Evan Sanchez (6-0, 5 KOs) of Parlier, Calif. will participate in a six-round welterweight bout.

Opponents for the undercard will be announced shortly.