Undisputed welterweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford said on the Joe Rogan show that he wants to go up three weight divisions to fight the Canelo-Charlo winner. Crawford: “Terence Crawford vs. Canelo. That’s the biggest fight in boxing.”
Would be interesting. High risk/high reward.
It has to be about the $$$$$$$$$$$ since Crawford is turning 36 next month. Obviously he wants to cash out with the biggest money making PPV event possible before ending his career. Strategically regarding his chances to remain unbeaten not a great idea going up three weight classes.
Money and the challenge/legacy. If he fights the winner at 168 for undisputed and wins, that would be a remarkable achievement. How many fighters have won titles at 140 AND 168? How many have been undisputed in more than one weight class?
Nice!
A few days ago, Terence Crawford made it very clear what he wants for the time he has left in his great boxing career: just big money fights, and that is the main reason why he is not interested in a fight against Jaron Ennis or another top guy at welterweight. With this clear statement that he wants the winner of Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo, he intends to put everything on the line for a monster payday, and he is absolutely right because he has the skills to defeat Canelo, and this could be the biggest fight in boxing. Crawford is turning 36 in September, but he is a fresh 36. On the other hand, even though Canelo is 3 years younger, he is a tired, beat-up 33 with almost 20 years of action, so the jump in weight classes is huge, but both have the same height, and Crawford has more reach in this more than intrigue matchup, a really mega event that hopefully will happen.
That’s why the public keeps loosing interest in the game of boxing you build a star at one weight and before he can become identified he moves up I get the money thing it is called prize fighting but at the same the sport continues to falter and nobody knows who’s the champion and who’s not and we wonder why boxing is dying slowly
The greats in the past defended their titles against all comers before the gluttons (promoters) started just cashing in