Crawford targets Canelo-Charlo winner Undisputed welterweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford said on the Joe Rogan show that he wants to go up three weight divisions to fight the Canelo-Charlo winner. Crawford: “Terence Crawford vs. Canelo. That’s the biggest fight in boxing.” _ WBA orders Akhmadaliev-Kameda eliminator Like this: Like Loading...

