The World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee ordered a super bantamweight eliminator bout between #1 rated Tomoki Kameda and #2 Murodjon Akhmadaliev. The winner of the bout will be the official challenger for the world title, which is currently held by Marlon Tapales.

Should both contenders fail to reach an agreement within the time limit or should either party refuse to sign the fight, the WBA may call for a purse bid with a 50/50 purse split for each fighter.