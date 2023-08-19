August 19, 2023
Boxing News

WBA orders Akhmadaliev-Kameda eliminator

The World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee ordered a super bantamweight eliminator bout between #1 rated Tomoki Kameda and #2 Murodjon Akhmadaliev. The winner of the bout will be the official challenger for the world title, which is currently held by Marlon Tapales.

Should both contenders fail to reach an agreement within the time limit or should either party refuse to sign the fight, the WBA may call for a purse bid with a 50/50 purse split for each fighter.

Crawford targets Canelo-Charlo winner
Mishiro defeats China's Sheng

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Well now! That’s an excellent fight! Probably be Inoue by the time the mandatory would be called. Inoue – MJ would be awesome and Inoue – Kameda would definitely be a major fight in Japan.

    Reply
    • >