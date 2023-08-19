2020 Olympics gold medalist Gamal Yafai (5-0, 4 KOs) demolished Tommy Frank (15-4-1, 3 KOs) in the first round of their flyweight clash on Saturday night the Utilita Arena in Birmingham, England. Yafai dropped Frank in the first 30 seconds and forced a quick stoppage at 1:40.

Welterweight Conah Walker (12-2-1, 4 KOs) battered previously unbeaten Cyrus Pattinson (6-1, 4 KOs) Walker dropped Pattinson three times and Pattinson’s corner finally kept their man on the stool after round eight.

Unbeaten heavyweight Solomon Dacres (7-0, 2 KOs) outscored Chris Thompson (12-5-1, 7 KOs) over ten rounds by scores of 99-91, 99-91, 98-92.