2020 Olympics gold medalist Gamal Yafai (5-0, 4 KOs) demolished Tommy Frank (15-4-1, 3 KOs) in the first round of their flyweight clash on Saturday night the Utilita Arena in Birmingham, England. Yafai dropped Frank in the first 30 seconds and forced a quick stoppage at 1:40.
Welterweight Conah Walker (12-2-1, 4 KOs) battered previously unbeaten Cyrus Pattinson (6-1, 4 KOs) Walker dropped Pattinson three times and Pattinson’s corner finally kept their man on the stool after round eight.
Unbeaten heavyweight Solomon Dacres (7-0, 2 KOs) outscored Chris Thompson (12-5-1, 7 KOs) over ten rounds by scores of 99-91, 99-91, 98-92.
Flyweight is a pretty top-heavy division. There’s just maybe a handful of decent, notable contenders so I wouldn’t think Yafai is too far from a title shot, especially on the heels of this one. He wants to be on the Bam – Sunny undercard, maybe a good opponent would be someone like Andres Campos. He has a fight in a few weeks, if he comes through, that would be a good fight imo.