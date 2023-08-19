August 19, 2023
Boxing Results

Yafai annihilates Frank in one

081a2810
Photo: Mark Robinson / Matchroom

2020 Olympics gold medalist Gamal Yafai (5-0, 4 KOs) demolished Tommy Frank (15-4-1, 3 KOs) in the first round of their flyweight clash on Saturday night the Utilita Arena in Birmingham, England. Yafai dropped Frank in the first 30 seconds and forced a quick stoppage at 1:40.

Welterweight Conah Walker (12-2-1, 4 KOs) battered previously unbeaten Cyrus Pattinson (6-1, 4 KOs) Walker dropped Pattinson three times and Pattinson’s corner finally kept their man on the stool after round eight.

Unbeaten heavyweight Solomon Dacres (7-0, 2 KOs) outscored Chris Thompson (12-5-1, 7 KOs) over ten rounds by scores of 99-91, 99-91, 98-92.

Crawford targets Canelo-Charlo winner

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Flyweight is a pretty top-heavy division. There’s just maybe a handful of decent, notable contenders so I wouldn’t think Yafai is too far from a title shot, especially on the heels of this one. He wants to be on the Bam – Sunny undercard, maybe a good opponent would be someone like Andres Campos. He has a fight in a few weeks, if he comes through, that would be a good fight imo.

    Reply
    • >