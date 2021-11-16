This week’s Crawford-Porter pay-per-view will be something different. Instead of buying through the regular PPV channels of cable, dish, apps, etc., fight fans can only purchase Crawford-Porter if they’re ESPN+ subscribers.
Promoter Bob Arum explains.
“ESPN+ has a platform now that has 19 million subscribers,” said Arum. “And when ESPN+ has the exclusive pay-per-view rights and they can publicize it and constantly email their subscribers, they’re doing huge numbers.
“How do I know that? Because while they haven’t had any exclusives yet in boxing, they have had UFC exclusively for a couple of years now at least. And the UFC numbers on pay-per-view are huge because of ESPN+ which has it exclusively.
“Now there are two ways to put on the fight if you’re going pay-per-view.
“One, ESPN+ is just one of the platforms so it’s incentive to really promote is not that great.
“Two, the other platforms don’t do particularly well anymore on pay-per-view, so we thought, and I’m sure it’s going to work, that going on ESPN+ exclusively, we will do in this fight UFC kind of pay-per-view numbers – which can be as low as 500,000 and as high as 1.5 million.
“That’s our goal and I really believe both Terence and Porter are in for a big big surprise when they see the pay-per-view results.”
So, the logic is: a benefit of paying for a monthly subscription service is that you have the “privilege” to spent additional money for a Pay-Per-View event?
Well said Gary
This fight is boring on regular tv and not only are they making this a ppv but now this crap let me tell you how it’s going to go, porter will bull rush / wrestle and Crawford will pot shot and move to victory. Don’t waste your money and enable promoters to keep throwing trash fights on PPV. Fury VS Wilder PPV, now THAT was worth every penny
WHY WOULD ANYONE PAY FOR SOMETHING THEY CAN READ ABOUT 1 MINUTE AFTER IT HAS CONCLUDED AND WATCH ON YOUTUBE FOR FREE A WEEK LATER… THIS I’VE NEVER UNDERSTOOD…WATCHING BUD CRAWFORD I UNDERSTAND BUT SHAWN PORTER… GOOD MAN BUT NOT WHAT I’D CALL PAY PER VIEW MATERIAL AT THIS LATE STAGE OF HIS CAREER
This is why I gave up watching UFC events at home, I don’t need another paywall to watch fights…I’m already paying for showtime, DAZN and a few other channels so…I can miss the occasional top rank card live, like I have been since ESPN+ started affecting boxing. I’m waiting for them to stick the CFP behind this paywall any year now.