This week’s Crawford-Porter pay-per-view will be something different. Instead of buying through the regular PPV channels of cable, dish, apps, etc., fight fans can only purchase Crawford-Porter if they’re ESPN+ subscribers.

Promoter Bob Arum explains.

“ESPN+ has a platform now that has 19 million subscribers,” said Arum. “And when ESPN+ has the exclusive pay-per-view rights and they can publicize it and constantly email their subscribers, they’re doing huge numbers.

“How do I know that? Because while they haven’t had any exclusives yet in boxing, they have had UFC exclusively for a couple of years now at least. And the UFC numbers on pay-per-view are huge because of ESPN+ which has it exclusively.

“Now there are two ways to put on the fight if you’re going pay-per-view.

“One, ESPN+ is just one of the platforms so it’s incentive to really promote is not that great.

“Two, the other platforms don’t do particularly well anymore on pay-per-view, so we thought, and I’m sure it’s going to work, that going on ESPN+ exclusively, we will do in this fight UFC kind of pay-per-view numbers – which can be as low as 500,000 and as high as 1.5 million.

“That’s our goal and I really believe both Terence and Porter are in for a big big surprise when they see the pay-per-view results.”