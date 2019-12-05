ESPN+ will stream the undercard of the December 14 card at Madison Square Garden before the ESPN-televised portion featuring pound-for-pound star Terence “Bud” Crawford defending his WBO welterweight world title against Egidijus “Mean Machine” Kavaliauskas, Richard Commey’s IBF lightweight world title defense against Teofimo Lopez and Olympic featherweight Michael “Mick” Conlan’s revenge match against Russian nemesis Vladimir Nikitin.

Super middleweight Edgar “The Chosen One” Berlanga (12-0, 12 KOs) will look to extend his streak of first-round knockout to 13 against Cesar Nunez (16-1-1, 8 KOs) in an eight-round bout. “I’ve had a few opponents who were supposed to take me rounds and I’ve knocked them out in the first round. I’m ready to go those rounds, so let’s see if he can handle my power,” said Berlanga.

Other action:

Junior welterweight Josue “The Prodigy” Vargas (15-1, 9 KOs) will battle Noel Murphy (14-1-1, 2 KOs) in a 10-rounder for the IBF North American belt.

Super middleweight Steve “So Cold” Nelson (15-0, 12 KOs) will take on Cem “Champ” Kilic (14-0, 9 KOs) in a 10-rounder for the vacant NABO title. Nelson is a Crawford stablemate.

Super lightweight Julian “Hammer Hands” Rodriguez (18-0, 12 KOs) will face Manuel Mendez (16-6-3, 11 KOs) in an eight-round tilt.

Lightweight contender George Kambosos Jr. (17-0, 10 KOs) will fight former lightweight world champion Mickey Bey (23-2-1, 11 KOs) in a 10-round eliminator.