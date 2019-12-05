By David Finger

The ongoing drama that developed after the WBSS Mairis Briedis-Krzysztof Glowacki cruiserweight world title fight appears to have finally come to a close as the WBO, having stripped Briedis of his world title after electing not to fight Glowacki in an immediate rematch, voted unanimously to announce a fight between the #1 ranked Glowacki against the #2 ranked Lawrence Okolie for the vacant title.

Glowacki was stopped by Briedis in three rounds in a fight for the WBO cruiserweight belt back in June of 2019. The fight that was not without its share of controversy however and many boxing fans were critical of referee Robert Byrd’s handling of the fight. Briedis scored the knockout after dropping Glowacki with an elbow in retaliation for a punch behind the head.

Briedis scored two more knockdowns, including one that came well after the bell rand ending the second round. Glowacki never recovered from the disaster our second round and was stopped early in the following round.

After the WBO Championship Committee ordered a rematch within 120 days Glowacki appealed the decision to the WBO Grievance Committee, which overruled the WBO Championship Committee and ordered an immediate rematch. As Briedis was already committed to a World Boxing Super Series tournament final unification bout against Yunier Dorticos, he elected not to take the immediate rematch. As a result the title was declared vacant.