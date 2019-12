WBA cruiserweight champion Arsen Goulamirian (25-0, 17 KOs) will put his world title on the line against undefeated Constantin Bejenaru (14-0, 4 KOs) on December 28 at the Palais Des Sport in Marseille, France.

It’s a quick turnaround for Goulamirian, who just defended the belt by fourth round KO against Kane Watts on November 15 in Paris. He trains with Abel Sanchez in Big Bear, California.

WBA #8 rated Bejenaru, who hails from Moldova, has fought 13 of his 14 fights in the U.S.