By David Finger

In an unexpected development at the WBO’s 32nd annual convention, Joshua Roy of Matchroom Boxing requested to see #2 ranked welterweight Jessie Vargas (29-2-2, 11 KOs) removed from the WBO welterweight rankings as the former champion intends to fight in the junior middleweight division.

Roy asked that the WBO consider a similar rank at 154 for Vargas, however with Argentina’s Brian Carlos Castaño having been named mandatory challenger he may find himself unable to land a title fight until the later part of next year. Nonetheless Vargas would be seen as a solid and dangerous opponent for either the Brazilian champion or the former WBA champ from Argentina.