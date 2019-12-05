Advertisements


December 5, 2019
Boxing News

Jessie Vargas to move up to jr middleweight

By David Finger

In an unexpected development at the WBO’s 32nd annual convention, Joshua Roy of Matchroom Boxing requested to see #2 ranked welterweight Jessie Vargas (29-2-2, 11 KOs) removed from the WBO welterweight rankings as the former champion intends to fight in the junior middleweight division.

Roy asked that the WBO consider a similar rank at 154 for Vargas, however with Argentina’s Brian Carlos Castaño having been named mandatory challenger he may find himself unable to land a title fight until the later part of next year. Nonetheless Vargas would be seen as a solid and dangerous opponent for either the Brazilian champion or the former WBA champ from Argentina.

Castano named mandatory for new champion Teixeira
Advertisements

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
>