Broadway Boxing Weights from NYC O’Shaquie Foster 129.9 vs. Alberto Mercado 129.4

(WBC silver super featherweight title) Ana Laura Esteche 138.8 vs. Mary McGee 138.2

(IBF female jr welterweight title) Stephan Shaw 246.8 vs. Gregory Corbin 274.4

Mikkel LesPierre 141.6 vs. Roody Pierre Paul 141.2

Victor Padilla 136 vs. Fredric Bowen 134.8

Mathew Gonzalez 146 vs. Rondale Hubbert 145.4

Matthew Tinker 174.4 vs. Dylan Brysan 174 Venue: Terminal 5, New York City

Promoter: DiBella Entertainment

TV: UFC Fight Pass

