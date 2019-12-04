Yves Ulysse Jr 140 vs. Ismael Barroso 138.6
(WBA Gold super lightweight title)
D’Mitrius Ballard 159.6 vs. Yamaguchi Falcao 160
(NABF middleweight title)
Mihai Nistor 243 vs. Christian Mariscal 247
George Rincon 139.2 vs. Antonio Flores 138.2
Jason Quigley 164.6 vs. Abraham Cordero 164
Aaron McKenna 151.8 vs. Victor Gaytan 149.8
Alexis Espino 167 vs. Lorawnt Nelson 164.2
Rianna Rios 117 vs. Elizabeth Tuani 117.8
Venue: The Hangar, Costa Mesa, California
Promoter: Golden Boy
TV: DAZN
Advertisements