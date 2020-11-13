Terence “Bud” Crawford 146.4 vs. Kell Brook 147
(WBO welterweight title)
Joshua Franco 114.5 vs. Andrew Moloney 114.7
(WBA super flyweight title)
Joshua Greer Jr. 118.9 vs. Edwin Rodriguez 118.9
Tyler Howard 161.2 vs. KeAndrae Leatherwood 161.9
Duke Ragan 126 vs. Sebastian Gutierrez 126.3
Vegas Larfield 119 vs. Juan Alberto Flores 117.3
Raymond Muratalla 137.3 vs. Luis Porozo 135.2
Venue: The Bubble, MGM Grand, Las Vegas
Promoter: Top Rank
TV: ESPN, ESPN+
Class in session The Professor will educate the Australian again Next Level
Brook made 147. I am deeply curious about Brook’s fight night weight, but I doubt if they disclose the fight night weights. Crawford better not get careless during the early rounds.
Agree surprised he came in proves hey can make the weight