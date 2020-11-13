Crawford, Brook, Franco, Moloney make weight Terence “Bud” Crawford 146.4 vs. Kell Brook 147

(WBO welterweight title)



Joshua Franco 114.5 vs. Andrew Moloney 114.7

(WBA super flyweight title)

Joshua Greer Jr. 118.9 vs. Edwin Rodriguez 118.9

Tyler Howard 161.2 vs. KeAndrae Leatherwood 161.9

Duke Ragan 126 vs. Sebastian Gutierrez 126.3

Vegas Larfield 119 vs. Juan Alberto Flores 117.3

Raymond Muratalla 137.3 vs. Luis Porozo 135.2 Venue: The Bubble, MGM Grand, Las Vegas

Promoter: Top Rank

Venue: The Bubble, MGM Grand, Las Vegas

Promoter: Top Rank

TV: ESPN, ESPN+

