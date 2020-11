FS1 Weights from Los Angeles Amilcar Vidal 161.8 vs. Edward Ortiz 163

Efetobor Apochi 199 vs. Joe Jones 193

Henry Arredondo 124.5 vs. Eros Correa 123.6

Desmond Lyons 134 vs. Diego Elizondo 135 Venue: Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles

Promoter: TGB Promotions

TV: FS1 Crawford-Brook, Franco-Moloney 2 Officials Crawford, Brook, Franco, Moloney make weight

