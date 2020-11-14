Bentley halts Heffron in four

Unbeaten middleweight Denzel Bentley (14-0-1, 12 KOs) was victorious when the corner of Mark Heffron (25-2-1, 19 KOs) called it quits after round four on Friday night at BT Studios in London. Heffron couldn’t continue due to swelling around his left eye. Bentley claimed the vacant British title. Bentley and Heffron previously fought to a draw nine weeks ago. Crawford, Brook, Franco, Moloney make weight

