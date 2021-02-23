The March 12 Boxeo Telemundo edition has its main event all set as promoter Felix “Tutico” Zabala has announced early Tuesday morning an intriguing battle of featherweights. WBA Fedecentro champion Dennis “Martillo” Contreras (23-10-1, 21 KOs) of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico faces Hairon “El Maja” Socarras (23-1-3, 15 KOs) of Marianao, Cuba in a 10 round bout that will air live from the White Sands Rehabilitation Center in Plant City, FL.

Contreras, most commonly known as “Martillo,” 28, is coming off two impressive wins on the Telemundo Network during the 2020 pandemic year. In his first fight on the summer series, he captured the WBA Fedecentro title by knocking out Colombian slugger Belmar Preciado in the 6th round. He later reappeared less than 2 months later and repeated the dosage in his first title defense against undefeated Carlos “Stitch” Flores. “Martillo” is 3-1-1 in his last 5 starts.

Hairon Socarras of Cuba but now residing in South Florida, returns as a headliner on Telemundo. “El Maja” kicked off his career on the network where he had his first 5 fights and delivered exciting knockouts for the audience. Socarras, 28, will now be in for a tough challenge as he looks to position himself into title contention with a win.

“This fight has all the elements to provide the fans with fireworks” stated Felix “Tutico” Zabala of All Star Boxing “A loss for either fighter will provide a significant step back in their careers, and that is what will bring out the best of these two warriors come March 12” closed Zabala.

The host venue for the fight, White Sands Rehabilitation Center, is a program on a mission to “KO Drug Addiction”. People & fighters have recovered from their battles, including middleweight Chris Galeano (11-1) who will be featured in a 6 round bout that night.

“Martillo” Contreras vs. “El Maja” Socarras will air live Friday March 12th on Telemundo at 12AM/EST