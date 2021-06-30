Conlan to face ex-champ Doheny WBO #1 junior featherweight Michael “Mick” Conlan (15-0, 8 KOs) will defend his WBO Intercontinental title against former world champion TJ Doheny (22-2, 16 KOs) in a 10-round showdown Friday, August 6 at Falls Park in Belfast as part of the Féile an Phobail festival. ESPN+ will televise. Prichard Colón Donaire says Casimero fight is off

