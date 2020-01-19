WBA (World Boxing Association) Boxing News Ad
January 18, 2020
Boxing Results

Colbert beats Corrales for WBA interim 130lb belt

By John DiSanto at ringside

In the 12-round co-feature bout, Brooklyn’s Chris Colbert, 14-0, 5 KOs, captured the vacant interim WBA junior lightweight title belt with a lopsided decision over Jezreel Corrales of Panama, 23-4, 9 KOs on Saturday night at the Liacouras Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

After nine slow-moving rounds, the fight finally picked up in round ten when Colbert dropped Corrales with a left hook-right cross combo. Then in the eleventh Colbert shoved Corrales completely out of the ring, prompting referee to Shawn Clark issue a warning. The two boxers closed the fight with an active final round. Colbert took the decision by scores of 116-111 and 117-110 twice.

