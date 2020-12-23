Tomorrow, December 24, at 1:30 pm ET (10:30 am PT), Salita Promotions will live stream a 19-fight afternoon matinee of international boxing on their popular YouTube channel, free of charge from the Soviet Wings Sport Palace in Moscow, Russia.

The marathon boxing event, presented by Shamo Boxing in association with Salita Promotions, will feature a rugged 10-round battle for the WBA Asia middleweight title between Saint Petersburg southpaw Evgeny Terentyev (16-3-0, 8 KOs) and Ukrainian veteran Viktor Plotnikov (33-9, 15 KOs) in the main event.

In just his fourth fight, super middleweight prospect Pavel Siliyagin (4-0-0, 2 KOs) from Novosibirsk, Russia, will face 54-fight veteran Siarhei Khamitski (32-19-2, 14 KOs) from Minsk, Belarus, in the co-main event, scheduled for 10 rounds.

WBO #7 and IBF #8 bantamweight Nikolai Potapov (21-2-1, 11 KOs), of Podolsk, Russia, now residing Brooklyn, will return to the ring to take on Ukrainian contender Oleksandr Hryshchuk (16-2-1, 6 KOs) of Bilytske, Ukraine.

Just three fights into his pro career, Ruza, Russia’s undefeated Valery Oganisyan (3-0, 2 KOs) will take on capable Gelendzhik, Russia, veteran Dmitry Mikhaylenko (23-7, 10 KOs) for the Russian super lightweight title.

And in a special attraction, a definite prospect to watch, 2016 Olympic Gold medallist Hasanboy Dusmatov (1-0, 1 KO) from Andijan, Uzbekistan, will face Russia’s Mirzamuhammad Mutalibov (1-2) from Novokuznetsk.