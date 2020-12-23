Sad to report that ring legend Frankie Randall has passed away at the age of 59. He had been in a facility in Tennessee with health problems. Randall, who was originally from Birmingham, Alabama, was inducted into the Alabama Boxing Hall of Fame last year in the Pro Boxer category. He was unable to attend due to health reasons. Randall was a three-time world champion with a career record of 58-18-1, 42 KOs, and was the first person to defeat Julio Cesar Chavez.