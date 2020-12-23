Sad to report that ring legend Frankie Randall has passed away at the age of 59. He had been in a facility in Tennessee with health problems. Randall, who was originally from Birmingham, Alabama, was inducted into the Alabama Boxing Hall of Fame last year in the Pro Boxer category. He was unable to attend due to health reasons. Randall was a three-time world champion with a career record of 58-18-1, 42 KOs, and was the first person to defeat Julio Cesar Chavez.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
RIP champ. Thank you for the entertainment. Condolences to your famine.
*family
May God Bless You
RIP CHAMP
R.I.P champ
Rest In Peace
The SURGEON was the third fighter to beat JC Chavez. Juan La Porte and Sweet Pea did but never got the decision. RIP CHAMP. You had serious SKILLS.
Wow! Rest in peace Frankie Randall! What a fantastic fighter he was and a great life.
A very entertaining fighter. R.l.P Warrior
Frankie Randall, such a tough boxer. God bless champ.