By Ron Jackson

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the boxing year for 2020 in South Africa has been the worst in history since World War 2 from 1939 to 1945, when there were only a limited number of tournaments.

Supersport boxer of the year

Kevin Lerena has been South Africa’s standout fighter of the year in which there has been limited action for local fighters due to the Covid-19 Pandemic. The southpaw Lerena, 28, is on a 15 bout winning streak since suffering his only loss against Johnny Muller in November 2014, which he later avenged in a return fight.

This superbly conditioned athlete has now defended his IBO cruiserweight belt six times and has also won the WBF Africa, WBC Youth, South African, WBA Pan African and IBO cruiserweight titles.

He is currently rated at No. 2 by the WBA, No. 3 by the IBF and No. 4 by The Ring magazine, and at No. 3 in the newly created WBC Bridgerweight division.

Review of the Year

Rather sadly the boxing year we have just experienced, is one of the poorest in the history of South African boxing, with standards at a low ebb, with a few exceptions. And the Covid 19 – Pandemic has not helped with a limited number of tournaments.

Only five South African fighters hold one or other of the world belts, with Moruti Mthalane the IBF flyweight champion, the only one to hold a major organization belt. The other four are Kevin Lerena, IBO cruiserweight, Gideon Buthelezi, IBO junior bantamweight, Nkosinathi Joyi, IBO minimumweight and Ayanda Nkosi, WBF lightweight.

Buthelezi had his last fight in July 2019, Nkosi in September 2019, Joyi in December 2019 and Mthalane also in December 2019.

Only two South Africans were involved in world title fights in the year with Keven Lerena making a successful defence of his IBO cruiserweight belt and Chris van Heerden in a no decision bout.

South African title fights have also suffered with only four during the year under review.

Despite tough Covid conditions and in a poor economic climate, some local promoters managed to keep the sport afloat.

Among the promoters who staged tournaments were:

Tap Tap Boxing Academy

Maxim Promotions – Allen Kalekuzi

Starline Promotions – Zandile Malinga

BRD Promotions – Manny Fernandes

Rumble Africa Promotions – Terris Ntutu

Charing Cross Promotions – Marianna Toweel

Golden Gloves Promotions – Rodney Berman

TLB Promotions – Joyce Kungwane

Number of tournaments during 2020

There were 14 tournaments in South Africa during the year, with the following breakdown for the year:

Gauteng – 7

Eastern Cape – 2

Western Cape – 2

KwaZulu-Natal – 2

Free State – 1

Limpopo – NONE

Boxer of the Year: Kevin Lerena the only South African fighter to make a successful defence of his title during the year and also winning a non-title fight. .

Fight of the Year: With limited action over the past year to choose from, the unbeaten Ronald Malindi’s successful defence of his South African bantamweight title against Lwandile Sityatha in East London on 8 March is possible our best fight of the year. In a closely fought contest Malinda won with scores of 116-114, 116-112 and 115-113.

Prospect of the Year: Bantamweight Luyanda Ntwanambi who is currently rated at No. 1 in the latest Boxing SA ratings and also holds the WBO Africa Youth title.

Upset of the Year: Prince Dlomo scoring a sixth round knockout over former South African and WBF champion Xolisani Ndongeni.

Knockout of the Year: On 17 October in a major upset Prince Dlomo knocked out the highly rated former South African, IBO and WBF champion Xolisani Ndongeni at 1 minute 48 seconds into the sixth round. Going into the fight Ndongeni had only suffered one loss.

Another sensational knockout was on 19 December at Emperors Palace when Roarke Knapp knocked out reigning South African junior middleweight champion Simon Dlada at 1 minute 58 seconds of the first round to win the vacant IBO Youth junior middleweight title.

Manager/Trainer of the Year: Colin Nathan and Sebastiaan Rothman

Best fight venue: Emperors Palace near Kempton Park which always creates a tremendous vibe.

Promoters

Among the promoters that kept boxing alive during the Covid 19 Pandemic were:

Media: SuperSport once again made it possible for boxing enthusiasts in South Africa and the rest of Africa to watch live television coverage with the screening of some local fights and world title matches from overseas, as well as repeat broadcasts, of SA tournaments and fights abroad.

The Supersport boxing website continued to report on boxing world wide, and included many interesting features on the history of boxing and the lives of local and foreign fighters.

Boxing writer Bongani Magasela from The Sowetan once again under difficult conditions continued to keep boxing alive in reporting on the sport.

South Africa’s number one record keeper Andre de Vries must be complimented for his tireless work in keeping the records and ratings of all South African fighters up to date. He also has the thankless job of compiling the monthly ratings for Boxing SA.

Ring officials: Referee Deon Dwarte from Cape Town continued to perform in a competent manner as a referee and judge in South Africa, and became the second South African to take charge in a world heavyweight title fight when he was the third man in the ring for Anthony Joshua’s successful defence of his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight belts against Kubrat Pulev at the Wembley Arena in England on 12 December.

Saddest Moment of the Year: When it was announced that South Africa’s IBF flyweight champion Moruti Mthalane’s title defence against his mandatory challenger Jason “Smasher” Mama was cancelled only a few days before the scheduled 20 December date.

RESULTS OF ALL SA TITLE FIGHTS IN 2020

Heavyweight: 11 December – Tian Fick beat Joshua Pretorius, pts 12 at Cape Town.

Junior heavyweight: Nil

Light heavyweight: Nil

Super middleweight: Nil

Middleweight: Nil

Junior middleweight: Nil

Welterweight: December 18 – Thulani Mbenge beat Mziwoxolo Ndawayana, ko 4 at Kagiso.

Junior Welterweight: Nil

Lightweight: March 15 – Tshifhiwa Munyai beat Siphosethu Mvula, pts 12 at Blairgowrie.

Junior lightweight: Nil

Featherweight: Nil

Junior featherweight: Nil

Bantamweight: March 8 – Ronald Malinda beat Lwandile Sityatha, pts 12 at East London

Junior bantamweight: Nil

Flyweight: Nil

Junior flyweight: Nil

Minimumweight: Nil

SA BOXERS IN ‘WORLD’ TITLE FIGHTS IN 2020

Minimumweight: nil

Flyweight: nil

Junior bantamweight: nil

Bantamweight: nil

Junior lightweight: nil

Lightweight: nil

Welterweight: Dec 19 – Chris van Heerden, No Decision 1 against Jason Ennis (USA), Uncasville, USA for the vacant IBO welterweight title. – Van Heerden suffered a cut from an accidental head butt and the fight was called off at 2 minute 39 seconds into the first round.

Junior welterweight: nil

Cruiserweight: Feb 8 – Kevin Lerena beat Firat Arslan (Germany), tko 6, at Goeppingen, Germany (IBO cruiserweight title).

Heavyweight: nil

LAST BELL

It was a rather sad year as we lost a number of our boxing people – Peter Mathebula. Ricardo Hiraman, Makhosi Ngcoza, Themba Joyi, Francis Manning, Makwediana Matiti, Boy Mnyaka, Eric Moolman, Shepherd Kiewiet, Fezile Mabuya, Tennyson Mackay, Thobile “Toast” Mali and Sithembiso “Sterra” Ngqezana,