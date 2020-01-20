By Héctor Villarreal

The Chiriqui Province is the second most active in boxing in Panamanian territory and 2019 was a very successful year for their members, male and female fighters, trainers and their local promoter who met on Friday night at the annual awards dinner. After a brief speech, the President of Chiriqui´s boxing commission, Alexander Sanchez handed the plaques to the following winners:



Super flyweight Ronal Batista (12-2, 8 KOs) who won 3 fights and lost by decision in Russia in a WBA Gold title dispute against Armenian Mikhail Aloyan (5-1, 0 KOs) the male fighter of the year.

Flyweight Yaditza Perez (13-13-1, 6 KOs) walked undefeated in 4 fights to deserve the Female Fighter of the Year plaque. Yaditza is currently schedulled to face Nataly Delgado (7-2-1, 3 KOs) for the Fedelatin belt in the WBA KO to Drugs Festival on February 7th.

Trainer of the Year: Diener Baules.

Assistant trainer: Daniel Trejos.

Best Manager: Jose Garcia.

Most improved fighter: Jose Beitia.

Rookie of the Year: Arnulfo Bejerano.

Revelation fighter: Roger Saldaña.

Female revelation: Teresa Almengor.

KO of the Year: Felix Montenegro to Edgar Valencia.

Fight of the Year: Arnulfo Bejerano vs Jhoyner Cervera.