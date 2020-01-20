January 20, 2020
Boxing News

Chiriqui, Panama Annual Awards Dinner

By Héctor Villarreal

The Chiriqui Province is the second most active in boxing in Panamanian territory and 2019 was a very successful year for their members, male and female fighters, trainers and their local promoter who met on Friday night at the annual awards dinner. After a brief speech, the President of Chiriqui´s boxing commission, Alexander Sanchez handed the plaques to the following winners:
Yaditaronal
Super flyweight Ronal Batista (12-2, 8 KOs) who won 3 fights and lost by decision in Russia in a WBA Gold title dispute against Armenian Mikhail Aloyan (5-1, 0 KOs) the male fighter of the year.

Flyweight Yaditza Perez (13-13-1, 6 KOs) walked undefeated in 4 fights to deserve the Female Fighter of the Year plaque. Yaditza is currently schedulled to face Nataly Delgado (7-2-1, 3 KOs) for the Fedelatin belt in the WBA KO to Drugs Festival on February 7th.

Trainer of the Year: Diener Baules.
Assistant trainer: Daniel Trejos.
Best Manager: Jose Garcia.
Most improved fighter: Jose Beitia.
Rookie of the Year: Arnulfo Bejerano.
Revelation fighter: Roger Saldaña.
Female revelation: Teresa Almengor.
KO of the Year: Felix Montenegro to Edgar Valencia.
Fight of the Year: Arnulfo Bejerano vs Jhoyner Cervera.

Yaditaotros

Helenius: Kownacki chose the wrong opponent
Rosario, J-Rock Quotes

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
>