Heavyweight Robert Helenius (29-3, 18 KOs) has vowed to defeat unbeaten Adam Kownacki (20-0, 15 KOs) in their WBA title eliminator on FOX March 7 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

“This is the fight I have been waiting for,” said Helenius. “All of the years of training and fighting will pay off when we fight on March 7. Kownacki is about to feel the strength of Thor’s hammer. I respect him for taking this fight, but he chose the wrong opponent. This is not going to be a fight; it’s going to be a war. I will be the last man standing.”