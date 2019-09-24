Promoter Liu Gang/Max Power will promote a boxing professional event on October 17th billed as “Sino-Japan” (China vs. Japan). The site of the event will be the Yangtze River Delta Roadshow Center in Shanghai, China. The China team which is called “Mission 23” will look to protect home advantage.



The twelve round main event will be feature local flyweight Wulan Tuolehazi (12-3-1, 5 KOs) against Satoshi Tanaka (7-5, 1 KO) of Japan with the WBA International title at stake.

The ten round co-feature will have popular hometown favorite Xiang Li (7-2-1, 2 KOs) against Ryu Horikawa (2-0, 1 KO) of Japan for the WBO light flyweight youth title.

Rounding out the undercard are more China vs. Japan matchups.

(China) Ayati Sailike (7-8-2, 2 KOs) vs. (Japan) Hiroki Hanabusa (6-0-2, 2 KOs), 8 rds super bantamweights

(China) Yeshibolati Nasiyiwula (3-0-0, 1 KO) vs. (Japan) Amato Wantanabe (1-1, 0 KOs) 4 rds super bantamweights

(China) Lunjun Zhao (6-1-1, 0 KOs) vs. (Japan) Taichi Hanada (6-0-2, 2 KOs) 4 rds featherweights

(China) Yeerlan Nuerlanbieke (3-0-0, 1 KOs) vs. (Japan) Noboru Morita (5-5-2, 2 KOs) 4 rds super lightweights

The event will be aired on CCTV5 with 361 degrees and Auswan Creek sponsoring.

–

