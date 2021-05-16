WBA heavyweight champion Mahmoud Charr returned to the ring after a three-and-a-half year break to defeat Christopher Love in two rounds on Saturday in Cologne, Germany. The 36-year-old will now prepare to fight again soon and avoid any further delays between fights.

“The pressure was great, but real diamonds are only created under pressure,” proclaimed Charr after the fight. “The champ is back! Team Diamondboy is back. I am happy and grateful that today I was able to reward myself and my team for the hard training over the past three-and-a-half years, for never having stopped believing in myself and fighting for myself.”