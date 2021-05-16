WBA heavyweight champion Mahmoud Charr returned to the ring after a three-and-a-half year break to defeat Christopher Love in two rounds on Saturday in Cologne, Germany. The 36-year-old will now prepare to fight again soon and avoid any further delays between fights.
“The pressure was great, but real diamonds are only created under pressure,” proclaimed Charr after the fight. “The champ is back! Team Diamondboy is back. I am happy and grateful that today I was able to reward myself and my team for the hard training over the past three-and-a-half years, for never having stopped believing in myself and fighting for myself.”
great. let us know when you have a real fight
Charr’s cartwheel attempt was the funniest damn thing I’ve seen in a boxing ring. Just the absolute most fitting way to cap off that whole fiasco. I’m assuming that was completely spontaneous, because he obviously didn’t rehearse it. Watched two different videos of that with two different commentators, and both were laughing at it. I’m glad the fight happened just to have had the chance to witness that.
As for the fight, I usually pull for the underdog in a fight like this, but I’m happy for Charr here. Back in the ring after nearly 4 years, and in the Win column, even though Lovejoy was basically a 37 year old novice. Calling Charr a “Champ” is rather silly, but of course the WBA/DK are to blame for that. Thought Lovejoy would have given more of an effort to go on in the fight, but he was in over his head here. Hopefully for Charr’s sake, he’s not under contract with DK at this point.
What about a fight with Mike Tyson next ?
Lovejoy was a farce! He looked like a guy who couldn’t fight. It was a Sunday afternoon fight at the Wakefield Sports Club. Charr was a decent fighter but his day has gone. Get back to serving kebabs on a Saturday night.
Is that something to really celebrate?
I think not.
im not so sure…MMmm…..Vet?…Syria? Quilts. Wecome…You dont think I was….hopin cuz….Whats with Haye and tu bout Cypress. Scott…Why not? Abu dabi..Cara coolio…Teper..Kabael..Egypt Station..Cruiser Supreme..50 ..5x a year? Whats wrong with that? Salem…The far side…If not Trevor..Hpws about baby..who needs dem.