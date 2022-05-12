Unified WBC, WBA, and IBF 154-pound world champion Jermell Charlo and unbeaten welterweight rising star Jaron “Boots” Ennis previewed their respective upcoming showdowns at a media workout in Los Angeles Wednesday, before they enter the ring this Saturday from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif., headlining a Premier Boxing Champions event.

Charlo made clear his goal is to prevent the judges from deciding his fate when he faces WBO 154-pound world champion Brian Castaño in a rematch of one of 2021’s most significant fights, which ended in a hotly contested split draw They again will seek to become the first undisputed super welterweight male champion of the four-belt era.

JERMELL CHARLO

“I don’t want this fight to go the distance. I don’t get paid for overtime.

“I’m excited and I’m ready to go. I’m ready to rock. I’m putting it all on the line and I’m ready to destroy. I’m going to give the fans an exciting and entertaining show and just have fun out there.

“Castaño is going to have to do something different this fight. If not, he knows he’s getting slept. Whatever he does or whatever move he makes, I’m going to be on him. My goal is to knock him out.

“I approach this fight like I approach any fight. I come in there like I’m 0-0. Let’s go in there and see who’s better. Let’s see who the real dog is.

“I don’t take much from the last rematch I had against Tony Harrison. That was a totally different opponent. I’m just preparing for Castaño. There’s no correlation with my last rematch. I’m just focused on who I’m facing.

“I’m just focused on my career and my craft. Being on the undisputed list means more to me than being on pound-for-pound lists. I want to be on the top tier and for people to see that I’m undisputed and say that he’s an animal. This is my moment.

“I’ve made some changes, but it’s still going to be the same Jermell Charlo. I’m ready to take advantage of what’s in front of me.

“I don’t know if this fight will be like the first one. It could be a quicker night. It should be. If not, it’s going to be entertaining for 12 rounds.

“I don’t worry about pound-for-pound lists and whether I’m on them. If I win these belts, they might have to. If I go in there and knock him out, or handle my business for 12 rounds, that’s it. They won’t be able to deny me.

“I haven’t fought at this venue since much earlier in my career. It’s a little bit chilly right now in Southern California, but I know that once I get warmed up, I’ll be able to adapt no matter what it’s like Saturday.”

The Showtime Championship Boxing telecast also features Philadelphia’s Ennis in an ibf welterweight title eliminator against unbeaten Canadian Olympian Custio Clayton that serves as the co-main event. Ennis said he was looking forward to recording a knockout in front of a new Southern California fanbase, while also predicting a win for Charlo in the rematch.

JARON ENNIS

“It doesn’t matter to me who I’m facing. I want everybody and anybody. They can line ‘em up, and I’ll knock ‘em down. Doesn’t matter who it is.

“Everyone already knows how this fight is going to go. I’m going to put on a show. I’m going to get in the ring and be dominant. I’m getting that knockout at the end of the night and making a statement.

“It feels great to be performing here in Southern California. I can’t wait for Saturday to shine in front of my new fans. It’s a new fanbase to see me get another knockout.

“I don’t know too much about my opponent. I don’t usually watch film on who I’m fighting, unless I’ve just seen it by chance. I let my team look at those kind of things. I’m not too worried about what he’s going to bring.

“I’m going to do what I always do. I can figure these opponents out in like 30 seconds. I see how they’re coming and go from there.

“I feel like I’m going to get my opportunity sooner than later. I think end of the year or next year is possible. I’m either going to fight Errol Spence Jr. or Terence Crawford, or fight for a vacant belt.

“I don’t believe that any fighter is scared of another fighter. I know the top guys are just making business decisions. It’s what’s best for their careers. If I can’t get the top welterweights while they’re here, I’ll see them at 154 pounds.

“I don’t feel like I have to prove anything to anyone but myself. I’m not worried about any outside noise. As long as I’m doing my thing and winning, putting myself in line for the world title, then that’s all that matters.

“Charlo and Castaño should both be confident heading into this fight. They went to war the first time, but I think Charlo will win this time. I think he figured Castaño out. Charlo was picking it up at the end of the first fight and I think he’s going to start earlier this time and go for the knockout.”