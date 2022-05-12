The World Boxing Council has ordered a fight between lightweights Ryan Garcia and Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz, which will be an eliminator for the lightweight title currently held by Devin Haney. If both fighters and their teams cannot reach an agreement, a purse bid will be scheduled.
“I’m so excited! It’s time to make this happen. Let’s give the fans what they want!” Ryan Garcia wrote on his social media.
The WBC champion Devin “The Dream” Haney, will fight for the supremacy of the 135-pound division, against Australian “Ferocious” George Kambosos Jr., WBO, WBA, IBF world champion, and franchise boxer of the body, on Saturday June 4 at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia.
Won’t happen not as an eliminator too much to lose
Garcia will get emotionally disturbed and avoid this fight.
The best for Garcia’s boxing career is to take the fight, because his credibility will take a massive blow if for any reason his side reject this fight. He has been avoiding worthy fights (Jojo Diaz and Javier Forruna) with an array of excuses, but he is a keyboard warrior calling others top 135 in social media, so, stop being a spoiled brat and act like a man, is what Isaac Cruz wants and the fans desrve
If a fight happens, Garcia better have his sh*t together or else Cruz will sh*t pressure and body punching all over him.
excellent
Garcia will win a decision. Cruz is tough, but he’s a midget.