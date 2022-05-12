The World Boxing Council has ordered a fight between lightweights Ryan Garcia and Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz, which will be an eliminator for the lightweight title currently held by Devin Haney. If both fighters and their teams cannot reach an agreement, a purse bid will be scheduled.

“I’m so excited! It’s time to make this happen. Let’s give the fans what they want!” Ryan Garcia wrote on his social media.

The WBC champion Devin “The Dream” Haney, will fight for the supremacy of the 135-pound division, against Australian “Ferocious” George Kambosos Jr., WBO, WBA, IBF world champion, and franchise boxer of the body, on Saturday June 4 at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia.