By Miguel Maravilla

Mexican light heavyweight and former super middleweight world champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramírez (43-0, 29 KOs) of Mazatlán, Mexico, looks to make his statement this weekend as he takes on former WBA interim light heavyweight world champion Dominic Boesel (32-2, 12 KOs) of Freyburg, Germany this Saturday night live on DAZN from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California.

“I feel good, I am ready for this fight come Saturday night. Don’t miss it, this will be a good fight and the fans will be the winners,” Zurdo Ramirez told Fightnews.com®. “Expect for me to come out with the victory and be in line for a world title.”

Ramirez held his preparation in North Hollywood, California.

“The preparation is all wrapped up, it was solid. Now it’s just about making the weight, but I am ready,” Ramirez on his training camp.

In his last fight, Ramirez stopped a very tough Yuniesky Gonzalez in eleven rounds at the AT&T Center in San Antonio.

Now Ramirez goes up against the former interim world champion Boesel as this will be the German’s first fight in the United States. Boesel has fought most of his fights in Germany as he is coming off a split decision win over Robin Krasniqi, avenging the knockout defeat that saw him relinquish his WBA interim title.

“He is a strong fighter; we are fighting for the title eliminator. I know he is coming well prepared and coming with everything,” Ramirez said about his opponent Boesel.

With Canelo losing a unanimous decision to WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol (19-0, KO’s) this past weekend in Las Vegas, the winner of this fight becomes Bivol’s mandatory. Zurdo talked about Canelo’s defeat to Bivol. Zurdo gave his take on his fellow countryman’s defeat.

“It was sad for Mexico. It’s boxing and it happens. Bivol looked far more superior. He is the bigger fighter and it showed,” Ramirez said. “I wanted Canelo to win the fight. It wasn’t his night. In a rematch, the result would be the same. Bivol is far superior.”

Ramirez has been calling out WBA light heavyweight champion, Bivol for quite some time. Last summer he made it public following his stoppage over Sullivan Barrera at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.

“Not only does Mexico want that fight but everyone wants to see this fight,” Ramirez said.

The light heavyweight division is an intriguing one and shaping up, with Bivol’s victory, Saturday night’s bout, and next month’s unification matchup between WBO champion Joe Smith Jr. and WBC/IBF champion Arhtur Beterbiev. There are many interesting possibilities for Zurdo if he comes out victorious.

“Beterbiev is also out there. He is a strong fighter. You have him and Joe Smith fighting. That is a great matchup, but I think Beterbiev wins,” Ramirez predicted. “I am clearly the best 175-pound fighter. These fights will be made,” Zurdo added.

El Zurdo knows the potential for a fight with any of the champions at light heavyweight is certain but the focus remains Boesel as the fight is scheduled as a WBA title eliminator. With a win, Zurdo becomes Bivol’s mandatory.

“I’m not looking past Boesel. That is the fight everyone wants to see is Bivol. That is the fight I want for a world title. The fight with Bivol must be made. It would be an exciting fight we both want to be the best,”

Follow Miguel on Twitter @MigMaravilla