November 3, 2021
Boxing News

Chaichotchuang: Dipaen will shock the world

Dipaen2
Photo: Johnny Chaichotchuang

IBF#6 bantamweight Aran Dipaen (12-2, 11 KOs) will challenge IBF and WBA bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue (21-0, 18. KOs) at Kokugikan, Tokyo, Japan on December 14.

Jimmy Chaichotchuang, manager of Aran Dipaen, spoke to Fightnews.com®. “I would like to thank Hideyuki Ohashi the promoter of Naoya Inoue. I was there when Inoue beat Emanuel Rodriguez for his IBF title in Glasgow, Scottland. Inoue is a top pound-for-pound boxer and has the knockout punch. For the boxing fans, Dipaen, who is only known in Thailand and is the underdog in the fight with Inoue. I believe nothing is impossible in boxing. I believe Dipaen will shock the boxing world on December 14 in Japan when he scores a knockout over ‘The Monster.'”

"The Magic" Alamo ready for big fights at 140
LIVE: Canelo-Plant Grand Arrivals

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Everyone talks shit until Monster beats their ass. This won’t be pretty. Like Terry McAuliffe & Jamal James, Aran Dipaen is going to get his ass beat. This is going to be delicious.

    Go Monster Go !!

    Speaketh … F.J.B.
    Fredrick J. Brandon III.

    Reply
    • >