IBF#6 bantamweight Aran Dipaen (12-2, 11 KOs) will challenge IBF and WBA bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue (21-0, 18. KOs) at Kokugikan, Tokyo, Japan on December 14.

Jimmy Chaichotchuang, manager of Aran Dipaen, spoke to Fightnews.com®. “I would like to thank Hideyuki Ohashi the promoter of Naoya Inoue. I was there when Inoue beat Emanuel Rodriguez for his IBF title in Glasgow, Scottland. Inoue is a top pound-for-pound boxer and has the knockout punch. For the boxing fans, Dipaen, who is only known in Thailand and is the underdog in the fight with Inoue. I believe nothing is impossible in boxing. I believe Dipaen will shock the boxing world on December 14 in Japan when he scores a knockout over ‘The Monster.'”