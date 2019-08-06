The Carl Frampton-Emmanuel Dominguez featherweight clash set for this Saturday at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia is off after Frampton broke his left hand in a freak accident. The bout between former super featherweight world champion Jason Sosa and Haskell Lydell Rhodes is the new main event on ESPN+.

Frampton wrote on social media:

“Today a freak accident occurred and I won’t be able to take part in my fight vs Emanuel Dominguez. A large ornament in the hotel lobby was knocked over accidentally and hit me on the left hand, fracturing the 5th metacarpal.

“I’m extremely disappointed for the traveling support and for myself and my team. I’ve put everything into this camp, I’ve been away from my amazing wife and kids for most of it and it all feels like a waste.

“Although it was out of my control I’d like to apologize to Emanuel, MTK Global, Top Rank, my team, my traveling support and to my wife and kids for being away so long.

“I’m absolutely devastated.”